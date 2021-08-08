Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. Glaukos updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GKOS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.02. 1,351,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,165. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Glaukos alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.