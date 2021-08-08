Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Position Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 163,515 shares during the last quarter.

GBT stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.41. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 64.56%. On average, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.72.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

