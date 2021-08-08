Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 24,545 shares.The stock last traded at $7.63 and had previously closed at $7.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the first quarter worth $129,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the first quarter worth $18,270,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global Blue Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 465,773 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Global Blue Group during the first quarter worth $23,200,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.