Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock Holdings Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 200.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global Net Lease worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,239,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 61,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,769,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 89.39%.

In other news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,960.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.