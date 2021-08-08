Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,836,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 983.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the period.

SNSR stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.74.

