Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 218.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,203 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 265,203 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 248,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 135,333 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,738,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 685.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 92,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 81,072 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 438.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

