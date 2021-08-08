GNY Trading Up 18% This Week (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. GNY has a total market capitalization of $82.86 million and approximately $188,580.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GNY has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00051888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.84 or 0.00817433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00099062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00040077 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

