GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Downgraded by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $71.59 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,517,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 53,748 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 884,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,671,000 after acquiring an additional 45,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.