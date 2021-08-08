Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will announce $84.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.33 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $31.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $335.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.87 million to $348.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $349.21 million, with estimates ranging from $337.18 million to $361.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $38,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $48,000. 19.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSBD traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $19.52. 776,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

