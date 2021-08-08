Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 157,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTAC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTAC stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

