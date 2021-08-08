Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.30% of North Atlantic Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NAAC. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $995,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,493,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,303,000.

Shares of NAAC opened at $9.66 on Friday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

