Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 142,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,919,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $6,937,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,960,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $3,960,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $3,228,000.

Shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

