Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:THCA opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.