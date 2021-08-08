Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub purchased 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 170,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,239 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

