Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 53 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.88.

NYSE APD opened at $290.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

