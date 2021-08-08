Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

BABA opened at $196.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.