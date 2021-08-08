Good Life Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $632,227,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,811.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,015,000 after purchasing an additional 663,126 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,241,000 after purchasing an additional 289,138 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $90.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.88. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $94.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

