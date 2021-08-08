Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,703,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 873.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,691,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,527,000.

NYSEARCA RTM opened at $166.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $109.47 and a 52 week high of $178.43.

