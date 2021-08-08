Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,291 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIT. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $86.45 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $86.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

