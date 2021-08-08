Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,049,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,973,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 459,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

FV opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $47.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.