Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.46%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $216.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

GDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

