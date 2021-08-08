Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will report $16.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.97 million and the lowest is $14.80 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $12.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $62.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $69.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $70.23 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $77.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 60.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of AJX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 134,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,395. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

