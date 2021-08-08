Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.36 Million

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will report $16.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.97 million and the lowest is $14.80 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $12.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $62.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $69.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $70.23 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $77.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 60.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of AJX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 134,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,395. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.