Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at about $11,965,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth about $472,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HRZN. B. Riley lifted their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $17.15 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.17 million, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.32.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.