Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 854,262 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 514,033 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 230,077 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 957.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 242,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 219,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,981,000. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

