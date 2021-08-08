Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $95,000 Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Leversage bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH opened at $14.42 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

