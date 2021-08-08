Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Celestica were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Celestica by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth about $126,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 8.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

CLS stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.