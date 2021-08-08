Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,208.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,278 shares in the company, valued at $77,946,133.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 191,085 shares of company stock worth $17,304,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $94.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.20 and a beta of 2.16. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

