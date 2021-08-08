Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 15,564 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,528 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,564 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 174,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 85.40, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 0.68.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $930,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,197. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.