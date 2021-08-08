Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,822 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.67. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

