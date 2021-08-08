Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $29.53 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

