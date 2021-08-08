Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GNCGY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Greencore Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Greencore Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNCGY opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $939.88 million, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $9.23.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

