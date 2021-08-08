Grenke (ETR:GLJ) PT Set at €48.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Grenke in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.00 ($54.12).

Shares of GLJ stock opened at €37.05 ($43.59) on Wednesday. Grenke has a twelve month low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a twelve month high of €73.45 ($86.41). The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 21.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.70.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

