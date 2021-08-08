Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $41.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.36.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after buying an additional 839,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,701,000 after buying an additional 362,726 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,974,000 after buying an additional 1,026,383 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 11.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after buying an additional 378,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,253,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after buying an additional 276,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

