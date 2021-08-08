Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $41.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.88.
A number of research firms have recently commented on GO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.
NASDAQ GO traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.36.
In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after buying an additional 839,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,701,000 after buying an additional 362,726 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 19.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,974,000 after buying an additional 1,026,383 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 11.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after buying an additional 378,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,253,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after buying an additional 276,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
