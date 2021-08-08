Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBLBY opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

