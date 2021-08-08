GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.15. GrowGeneration posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

GRWG stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.36 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

In related news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,515.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 28.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

