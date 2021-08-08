Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,090 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GH opened at $114.06 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.04. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

