Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.550-1.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.55-1.70 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HALO stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

A number of analysts have commented on HALO shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,896 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

