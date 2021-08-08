Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Hanesbrands has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hanesbrands to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

NYSE HBI opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

