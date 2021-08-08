Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,136,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

