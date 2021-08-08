Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $19.84. 6,136,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBI. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

