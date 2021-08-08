Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2,341.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $134.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $134.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,025 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

