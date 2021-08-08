Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,958 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Open Text by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Open Text by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 6.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Open Text by 9.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $52.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.43.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

