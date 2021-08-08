Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 53,198 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,198 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $113,182.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,557 shares of company stock valued at $577,619 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMSC opened at $12.69 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $355.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

