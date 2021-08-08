Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 6,718 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 835,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 22.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 485,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at about $26,931,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at about $19,298,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 301.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 136,686 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

In other news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,813.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $102.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 0.90%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.