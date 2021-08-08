Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $1.48 Million Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 90,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

