Harmony Market Cap Achieves $888.36 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $888.36 million and approximately $32.58 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for $0.0852 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,131,525,296 coins and its circulating supply is 10,428,701,296 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

