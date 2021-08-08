Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.47. Hasbro posted earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

HAS traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.99. 573,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,198. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.96. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,295 shares of company stock valued at $27,695,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hasbro by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 70,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

