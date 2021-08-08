Hathor Reaches Market Cap of $101.07 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $101.07 million and $4.54 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00044135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00125018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00144082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,241.20 or 1.00129512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002716 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.95 or 0.00787184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.