Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €71.00 Price Target for JOST Werke (ETR:JST)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JST. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.40 ($73.41).

Shares of JST stock opened at €52.10 ($61.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.75. The company has a market cap of $776.29 million and a P/E ratio of 18.33. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €31.00 ($36.47) and a 12-month high of €57.80 ($68.00). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €51.87.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

