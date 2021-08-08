HC Wainwright Boosts SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target to $137.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $81.85 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $96.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.67. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 0.69.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $3,342,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 5,049 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $430,831.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,284 shares of company stock valued at $9,808,603 in the last 90 days. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after buying an additional 32,358 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,655,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

